Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.96relation to previous closing price of 13.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-14 that Binky Chadha, Deutsche Bank chief global strategist, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss his outlook for the markets, the likelihood of a recession, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is above average at 5.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The public float for DB is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DB on December 19, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

DB stock saw an increase of 2.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.16% and a quarterly increase of 23.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Deutsche Bank AG (DB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for DB’s stock, with a 21.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.