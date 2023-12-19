Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.44 in relation to its previous close of 71.62. However, the company has experienced a 5.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-17 that We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research universe, looking for companies that are buy-rated on Wall Street and pay dividends higher than the S&P 500, which currently stands at 1.52%, a 15-year low.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for DELL is 242.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on December 19, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has seen a 5.96% increase in the past week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month, and a 4.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for DELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for DELL’s stock, with a 31.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.87. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 82.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 30,009 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 99,899 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,040,612 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, sale 107,803 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 650,198 shares at $5,943,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Equity return is now at value 65.63, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.