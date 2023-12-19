Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DDOG stock has gone up by 7.44%, with a monthly gain of 12.97% and a quarterly surge of 32.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Datadog Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 35.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 1.18.

The public float for DDOG is 269.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on December 19, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 122.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Datadog (DDOG) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $140 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 22.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.96. In addition, Datadog Inc saw 67.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Acocella Kerry, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $113.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Acocella Kerry now owns 49,533 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $1,986,160 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $114.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 246,009 shares at $1,146,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.