D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63.

The public float for DHI is 290.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DHI was 2.71M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 150.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that Carter Worth, Worth Charting founder and CEO, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss homebuilder stocks, whether it’s the right time to trim regional bank stocks, and more.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI’s stock has risen by 6.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.43% and a quarterly rise of 30.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for D.R. Horton Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.25% for DHI’s stock, with a 30.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $164 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.60. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 66.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from ANDERSON BRADLEY S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $152.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, ANDERSON BRADLEY S now owns 30,208 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $1,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the SVP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,213 shares at $153.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 5,103 shares at $185,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.