Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for CYTK is 93.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on December 19, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has seen a -5.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.65% gain in the past month and a 4.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.87. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw -27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $32.99 back on Nov 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,417 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $412,375 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $432,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.