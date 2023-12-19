Cybin Inc (CYBN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a 2.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Mental health has been one of the hot topics in the medical industry over the past few years. Widespread awareness was brought to the public eye during the COVID-19 pandemic as people in prolonged lockdowns struggled with isolation as well as the threat of a deadly virus.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

The public float for CYBN is 344.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBN on December 19, 2023 was 5.27M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen a 2.04% increase in the past week, with a -8.57% drop in the past month, and a -6.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for CYBN’s stock, with a 3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4403. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 38.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -91.42, with -81.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.