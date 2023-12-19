CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for CVAC is 91.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CVAC was 593.44K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a -27.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.95% decline in the past month and a -48.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.02% for CVAC’s stock, with a -50.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVAC Trading at -30.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC fell by -25.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw -35.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Equity return is now at value -51.09, with -35.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.