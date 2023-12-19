Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.80 compared to its previous closing price of 8.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan Oncology”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nadim Ahmed, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Mr. Ahmed’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, at 10:30 am PST (1:30 pm EST).

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGEM is 0.10.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CGEM is 27.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CGEM’s average trading volume was 178.48K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

CGEM stock saw an increase of 15.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly increase of -10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.16% for Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.41% for CGEM’s stock, with a -9.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGEM Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM rose by +15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from Trigilio Jeffrey, who sale 1,926 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Dec 12. After this action, Trigilio Jeffrey now owns 86,237 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc, valued at $15,042 using the latest closing price.

Michaelson Jennifer, the Chief Scientific Officer of Cullinan Oncology Inc, sale 1,068 shares at $7.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Michaelson Jennifer is holding 88,965 shares at $8,341 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -28.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.