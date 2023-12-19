Crown Castle Inc’s (CCI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has seen a -1.83% decrease in the past week, with a 7.97% gain in the past month, and a 15.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for CCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for CCI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) is above average at 31.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.

The public float for CCI is 431.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCI on December 19, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 112.84. However, the company has experienced a -1.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that The real estate sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors in 2023, but recently crossed into positive territory. Rising interest rates have negatively impacted REITs, but with the hiking cycle all but completed, REITs are starting to recover. There are opportunities to buy high-quality REITs at attractive valuations for 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $110 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCI Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.85. In addition, Crown Castle Inc saw -17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Collins Robert Sean, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $114.16 back on Dec 14. After this action, Collins Robert Sean now owns 10,035 shares of Crown Castle Inc, valued at $171,240 using the latest closing price.

Stephens Kevin A, the Director of Crown Castle Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Stephens Kevin A is holding 15,416 shares at $117,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Equity return is now at value 21.62, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Castle Inc (CCI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.