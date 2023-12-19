Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO)’s stock price has soared by 15.73 in relation to previous closing price of 3.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Here is how Crexendo (CXDO) and IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CXDO is at 1.08.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CXDO is 9.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume for CXDO on December 19, 2023 was 75.92K shares.

CXDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen a 21.88% increase in the past week, with a 57.26% rise in the past month, and a 66.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.88% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.24% for CXDO’s stock, with a 106.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 65.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares surge +59.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +21.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 105.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 89,406 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $6,050 using the latest closing price.

Brinton Jon, the Chief Revenue Officer of Crexendo Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brinton Jon is holding 87,406 shares at $4,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.