Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.27 in relation to its previous close of 22.08. However, the company has experienced a 6.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Corebridge Financial shares have steadily recovered after a sharp decline during market turmoil in March and April. The company’s shift from variable annuities to fixed and fixed-index annuities is boosting sales and making earnings more consistent. CRBG has a diverse investment portfolio and a solid capital position, with the potential for future special dividends and share repurchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CRBG is 242.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CRBG was 3.83M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG’s stock has seen a 6.29% increase for the week, with a 12.02% rise in the past month and a 22.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Corebridge Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for CRBG’s stock, with a 26.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.74. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 35,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 330,413,892 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $717,500,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc., sale 50,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 365,413,892 shares at $1,025,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Equity return is now at value 23.24, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.