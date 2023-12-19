Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) is above average at 277.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.76.

The public float for CDT is 0.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDT on December 19, 2023 was 516.76K shares.

CDT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CDT) has dropped by -13.03 compared to previous close of 7.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CDT ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why CDT stock is rising today.

CDT’s Market Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has experienced a 4.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 424.43% rise in the past month, and a -56.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.97% for CDT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.39% for CDT’s stock, with a -26.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDT Trading at 144.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.15%, as shares surge +391.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDT rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -40.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDT

Equity return is now at value 0.73, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.