Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has jumped by 0.55 compared to previous close of 29.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Conagra Brands (CAG) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.42.

The public float for CAG is 475.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on December 19, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG’s stock has seen a 0.10% increase for the week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month and a 2.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for Conagra Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for CAG’s stock, with a -8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.94. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.