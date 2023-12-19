Comscore Inc. (SCOR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCOR is 1.17.

The public float for SCOR is 64.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCOR on December 19, 2023 was 208.00K shares.

SCOR) stock’s latest price update

Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)'s stock price has dropped by -22.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCOR’s Market Performance

Comscore Inc. (SCOR) has experienced a -11.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.86% drop in the past month, and a -4.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for SCOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.60% for SCOR’s stock, with a -28.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCOR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SCOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCOR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCOR Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCOR fell by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6617. In addition, Comscore Inc. saw -49.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCOR starting from Curry Mary Margaret, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Curry Mary Margaret now owns 36,867 shares of Comscore Inc., valued at $10,950 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the Director of Comscore Inc., purchase 10,353 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 267,069 shares at $7,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCOR

Equity return is now at value -16.85, with -9.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comscore Inc. (SCOR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.