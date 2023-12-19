Compugen Ltd (CGEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has increased by 154.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a 142.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Stocks are up today and investors wondering why will want to keep reading as we have a breakdown of the market’s rally on Tuesday! The big catalyst keeping stocks up today comes from high investor hopes for interest rate cuts in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is 2.45.

The public float for CGEN is 83.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEN on December 19, 2023 was 183.28K shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stock saw an increase of 142.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 203.43% and a quarterly increase of 82.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.60% for Compugen Ltd (CGEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 155.56% for CGEN stock, with a simple moving average of 108.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at 158.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 24.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +211.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +162.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7960. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw 159.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Equity return is now at value -47.44, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.