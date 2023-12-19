Compass Inc (COMP) Stock Faces 8.04% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Compass Inc (COMP) has gone up by 4.73% for the week, with a 22.03% rise in the past month and a -9.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.54% for COMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.32% for COMP’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.72.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for COMP is 346.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COMP on December 19, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 2.88, but the company has seen a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Compass reported revenue and EBITDA in line with estimates, but negative sentiment in the housing market remains a concern. High mortgage rates are disincentivizing sellers from listing their homes, leading to low inventory in the market. Lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors and real estate brokerage firms could permanently impair Compass’s business if commission rates are adjusted.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.70 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at 26.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +21.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Compass Inc saw 23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $2.39 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 872,199 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $58,843 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 896,803 shares at $46,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Equity return is now at value -71.18, with -27.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compass Inc (COMP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.