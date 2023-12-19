Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 49.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 103.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADD is also noteworthy at 2.45.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ADD is 6.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on December 19, 2023 was 310.56K shares.

ADD’s Market Performance

The stock of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has seen a 103.62% increase in the past week, with a 161.28% rise in the past month, and a -63.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.13% for ADD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 95.56% for ADD’s stock, with a -49.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at 77.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.07%, as shares surge +152.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +103.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3198. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -35.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Equity return is now at value -103.47, with -90.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.