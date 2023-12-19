Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) has decreased by -23.12 when compared to last closing price of 1.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -30.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-05 that Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:30 AM ET HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNSP is at 1.09.

The public float for CNSP is 6.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for CNSP on December 19, 2023 was 77.77K shares.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNSP’s stock has seen a -30.00% decrease for the week, with a -36.67% drop in the past month and a 3.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.16% for Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.79% for CNSP’s stock, with a -23.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNSP Trading at -29.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.98%, as shares sank -50.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP fell by -30.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0370. In addition, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -44.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Downs Christopher, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Aug 22. After this action, Downs Christopher now owns 36,772 shares of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $34,177 using the latest closing price.

Climaco John M, the Chief Executive Officer of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,750 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Climaco John M is holding 49,010 shares at $4,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -570.59, with -317.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.