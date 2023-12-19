CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 57.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that CMS Energy Corporation is a regulated utility that serves most of Michigan, offering financial stability and resistance to economic problems. The company’s stock has underperformed since August, but the entire utility sector has been a poor performer relative to other sectors. CMS Energy’s growth prospects lie in increasing its rate base, and it offers a 3.50% dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMS is 0.39.

The public float for CMS is 290.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on December 19, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month, and a 2.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for CMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.79. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $57.90 back on Dec 07. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,156 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $57,900 using the latest closing price.

Rich Brian F, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $54.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rich Brian F is holding 88,175 shares at $274,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.