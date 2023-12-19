Clene Inc (CLNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The public float for CLNN is 68.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CLNN was 417.78K shares.

CLNN) stock’s latest price update

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN)’s stock price has soared by 18.63 in relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 31.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer, and Morgan Brown, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the presentation and 1×1 investor meetings.

CLNN’s Market Performance

Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a 31.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.39% gain in the past month and a 2.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for CLNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.71% for CLNN’s stock, with a -35.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLNN Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNN rose by +31.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4294. In addition, Clene Inc saw -50.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNN starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 250,002 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Nov 10. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 7,043,686 shares of Clene Inc, valued at $102,501 using the latest closing price.

Stevens John Henry, the Director of Clene Inc, purchase 316,455 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Stevens John Henry is holding 800,204 shares at $253,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNN

Equity return is now at value -668.24, with -83.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clene Inc (CLNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.