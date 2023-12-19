Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has gone up by 1.20% for the week, with a 23.53% rise in the past month and a 15.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.34% for CCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.11% for CCO stock, with a simple moving average of 24.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.85.

The public float for CCO is 419.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CCO on December 19, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

CCO) stock’s latest price update

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.20 in relation to its previous close of 1.66. However, the company has experienced a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Clear Channel Outdoor jumped despite third-quarter results that were technically mixed relative to expectations. The out-of-home advertising company has made significant progress divesting its Europe-South segment over the past year, and plans to use proceeds to deleverage its balance sheet.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCO Trading at 28.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5150. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $897,350 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 55,829,046 shares at $897,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.