Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 8.50, however, the company has experienced a 6.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Clarivate has turned organic growth positive and has visible tailwinds that could drive organic growth higher. The company reported positive organic growth in 3Q23, beating consensus estimates for revenue and EBITDA margins. The A&G and LSH segments showed strong organic growth, and the IP segment is expected to recover as macro headwinds ease.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is 37.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.30.

The public float for CLVT is 378.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CLVT’s average trading volume was 6.40M shares.

CLVT’s Market Performance

CLVT stock saw an increase of 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.13% and a quarterly increase of 14.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Clarivate Plc (CLVT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.54% for CLVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLVT Trading at 18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw 1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.