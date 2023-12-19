CISO Global Inc (CISO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has plunge by -4.38relation to previous closing price of 0.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-17 that CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company announced the pricing of a share offering. CISO Global is offering up 20 million shares of CISO stock for a price of 20 cents per share in a registered direct offering.

Is It Worth Investing in CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

The public float for CISO is 89.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CISO’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

The stock of CISO Global Inc (CISO) has seen a -15.49% decrease in the past week, with a -36.97% drop in the past month, and a -47.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.81% for CISO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.88% for CISO stock, with a simple moving average of -55.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -25.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -27.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO fell by -15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1177. In addition, CISO Global Inc saw -96.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Equity return is now at value -157.09, with -100.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CISO Global Inc (CISO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.