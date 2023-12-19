Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for CD is 172.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.72% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CD was 2.67M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CD) stock’s latest price update

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.63relation to previous closing price of 8.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Today is a big day for America’s financial system. At the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

CD’s Market Performance

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) has seen a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.35% decline in the past month and a 0.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for CD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for CD’s stock, with a 11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CD Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR saw 6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 7.68, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.