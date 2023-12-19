China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a -6.72% decrease in the past week, with a 2.05% gain in the past month, and a -34.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.16% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.99% for CPHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 1.00.

The public float for CPHI is 32.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CPHI on December 19, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has dropped by -14.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-12-06 that The stock price of China Pharma (CPHI) has been volatile this week. This is why.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1087. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -90.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -69.55, with -19.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.