Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s (CMMB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CMMB stock has gone up by 13.29%, with a monthly decline of -10.44% and a quarterly plunge of -50.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.23% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.04% for CMMB’s stock, with a -57.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CMMB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMMB is at 0.27.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CMMB is 12.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CMMB on December 19, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

CMMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CMMB) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 0.51, but the company has seen a 13.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that The FDA bestows Fast Track designation to Chemomab’s (CMMB) pipeline candidate, CM-101, for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis. Stock rises.

CMMB Trading at -22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5101. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR saw -84.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., who sale 336,900 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. now owns 2,241,274 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR, valued at $1,207,759 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR, sale 7,700 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 317,075 shares at $38,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

Equity return is now at value -92.13, with -78.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (CMMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.