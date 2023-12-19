Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) has dropped by -12.37 compared to previous close of 2.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Century (IPSC) set to begin early-stage study on lead product candidate, CNTY-101, for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus following IND clearance by FDA. The stock rises 36%.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for IPSC is 22.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of IPSC was 160.08K shares.

IPSC’s Market Performance

IPSC stock saw an increase of 8.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 91.73% and a quarterly increase of 14.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.13% for Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.46% for IPSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPSC Trading at 53.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.61%, as shares surge +84.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -50.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Borges Luis, who sale 15,597 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, Borges Luis now owns 249,083 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $55,369 using the latest closing price.

Borges Luis, the Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, sale 65,698 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Borges Luis is holding 43,750 shares at $244,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Equity return is now at value -46.94, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.