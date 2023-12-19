Century Aluminum Co. (CENX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.66.

The public float for CENX is 51.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENX on December 19, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 9.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Aluminum is a highly utilitarian metal that has application across multiple Industries. However, prices have fallen throughout 2023, which has caused problems for weaker aluminum stocks.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX’s stock has risen by 27.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.42% and a quarterly rise of 50.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Century Aluminum Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.76% for CENX’s stock, with a 25.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CENX Trading at 43.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Century Aluminum Co. saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Co., valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.