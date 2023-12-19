Centene Corp. (CNC) Stock Experiences 2.16% Monthly Change

In the past week, CNC stock has gone up by 0.73%, with a monthly gain of 2.16% and a quarterly surge of 10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Centene Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.92% for CNC’s stock, with a 10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is above average at 16.81x. The 36-month beta value for CNC is also noteworthy at 0.41.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CNC is 528.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on December 19, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.77 in comparison to its previous close of 74.22, however, the company has experienced a 0.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNC Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.22. In addition, Centene Corp. saw -8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corp., valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corp., purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Equity return is now at value 9.65, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Centene Corp. (CNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.