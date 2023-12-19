Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) is 25.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.47.

The public float for CX is 1.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CX’s average trading volume was 6.46M shares.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)'s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 7.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CX’s Market Performance

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has seen a 10.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.39% gain in the past month and a 10.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.68% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8.20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR saw 94.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.