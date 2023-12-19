Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) has jumped by 3.62 compared to previous close of 40.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that Cava is up roughly 70% from its pre-IPO price of $22 per share. Management’s goal is to double its 290 locations in five years.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

The public float for CAVA is 81.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on December 19, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

CAVA’s stock has seen a 27.70% increase for the week, with a 21.03% rise in the past month and a 24.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for Cava Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.22% for CAVA’s stock, with a 5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $46 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at 22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +27.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.76. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.