Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 40.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.

The public float for CARR is 837.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARR on December 19, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has dropped by -0.99 compared to previous close of 57.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Carrier (CARR) has been strengthening its portfolio with the divestiture of non-core assets, including commercial refrigeration and security businesses.

CARR’s Market Performance

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a 1.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.74% rise in the past month, and a 5.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for CARR’s stock, with a 13.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.07. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Agrawal Ajay, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $57.99 back on Dec 15. After this action, Agrawal Ajay now owns 89,920 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $956,764 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 164,450 shares at $59.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 0 shares at $9,743,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 4.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.