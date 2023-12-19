Carmax Inc (KMX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 26.38x. The 36-month beta value for KMX is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for KMX is 158.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.18% of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on December 19, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX)’s stock price has increased by 0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 74.74. However, the company has seen a 12.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Beyond analysts’ top -and-bottom-line estimates for CarMax (KMX), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended November 2023.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has risen by 12.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.52% and a quarterly drop of -8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Carmax Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for KMX’s stock, with a 3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMX Trading at 15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.11. In addition, Carmax Inc saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Carmax Inc, sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Equity return is now at value 7.94, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.