Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a 13.62% increase in the past week, with a 32.92% gain in the past month, and a 28.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.02% for CG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.79.

The public float for CG is 191.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CG on December 19, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 41.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-13 that Capital waiting to be deployed, or so-called dry powder, rose 8% to a record $2.59 trillion in the past year, S&P said Tuesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $32 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +31.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +13.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.90. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 40.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.