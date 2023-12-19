Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.

The public float for CARA is 46.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARA on December 19, 2023 was 524.47K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CARA) stock’s latest price update

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA)’s stock price has decreased by -48.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a -45.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The headline numbers for Cara (CARA) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

CARA’s Market Performance

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has seen a -45.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.28% decline in the past month and a -67.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.08% for CARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.91% for CARA stock, with a simple moving average of -78.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on March 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARA Trading at -47.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.59%, as shares sank -42.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARA fell by -45.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0593. In addition, Cara Therapeutics Inc saw -94.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARA starting from Posner Christopher, who sale 3,796 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Nov 02. After this action, Posner Christopher now owns 164,411 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,631 using the latest closing price.

Posner Christopher, the President and CEO of Cara Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,307 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Posner Christopher is holding 168,207 shares at $13,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARA

Equity return is now at value -86.16, with -70.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.