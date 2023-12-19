Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is above average at 9.77x. The 36-month beta value for COF is also noteworthy at 1.47.

The public float for COF is 375.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of COF on December 19, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.23 in relation to its previous close of 129.68. However, the company has experienced a 9.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Capital One’s shares have rallied about 15% since being classified as a “strong buy” in early September. The company’s deposit franchise and outlook for the consumer are key factors to consider for investors, and the outlook is looking better. Capital One’s net interest margin improved in the third quarter thanks to wide credit card yields, and it has been outperforming the industry in terms of deposit growth.

COF’s Market Performance

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has seen a 9.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.78% gain in the past month and a 27.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for COF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for COF’s stock, with a 26.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $120 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at 23.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.36. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 39.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from LaPrade,III Frank G., who sale 39,760 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, LaPrade,III Frank G. now owns 43,186 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $5,168,800 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 7,998 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 67,040 shares at $1,039,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.