Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for CNQ is 1.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of CNQ was 3.30M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 62.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Canadian Natural (CNQ) anticipates a 4-5% production increase by 2025, focusing on strategic drilling and optimizing shareholders’ value in 2024.

CNQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a -0.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for CNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.33% for the last 200 days.

CNQ Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.53. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 9.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.