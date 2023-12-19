Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 1.92.

The public float for BFLY is 149.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFLY on December 19, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has surged by 13.09 when compared to previous closing price of 0.92, but the company has seen a 20.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-11 that NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Joseph DeVivo, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will prese.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has risen by 20.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.11% and a quarterly drop of -10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Butterfly Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.35% for BFLY’s stock, with a -41.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9668. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -57.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 7,935 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 05. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,016,145 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $7,895 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 1,748 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,024,080 shares at $1,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -31.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.