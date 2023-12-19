Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The public float for BKD is 168.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of BKD was 1.81M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has plunged by -1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 5.77, but the company has seen a 4.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Brookdale (BKD) witnesses 25 straight months of year-over-year increase in weighted average occupancy level.

BKD’s Market Performance

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has experienced a 4.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.33% rise in the past month, and a 37.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.14% for BKD stock, with a simple moving average of 43.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKD Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw 109.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BROMLEY MARCUS E, who sale 3,995 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, BROMLEY MARCUS E now owns 147,001 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $21,158 using the latest closing price.

BROMLEY MARCUS E, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BROMLEY MARCUS E is holding 150,996 shares at $52,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Equity return is now at value -25.12, with -2.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.