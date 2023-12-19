Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHG is 0.83.

The public float for BHG is 0.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 31.51% of that float. On December 19, 2023, BHG’s average trading volume was 18.98K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has dropped by -13.89 in relation to previous closing price of 6.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephen Hagan – Investor Relations Director Mike Mikan – Vice Chairman, CEO & President Jay Matushak – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, all, and welcome to Bright Health Group’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today.

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG’s stock has fallen by -18.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.99% and a quarterly drop of -14.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.99% for Bright Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.83% for BHG’s stock, with a -55.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHG Trading at -23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.74%, as shares sank -30.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -18.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc saw -89.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 25,202 shares at the price of $6.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 29,927 shares of Bright Health Group Inc, valued at $154,740 using the latest closing price.

Matushak Jay, the Chief Financial Officer of Bright Health Group Inc, sale 87 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Matushak Jay is holding 2,861 shares at $497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -187.31, with -27.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.