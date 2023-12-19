BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has surged by 3.49 when compared to previous closing price of 2.79, but the company has seen a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRFS is also noteworthy at 1.93.

The public float for BRFS is 1.68B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on December 19, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 3.12% rise in the past month, and a 47.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for BRFS’s stock, with a 52.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRFS Trading at 15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 82.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.