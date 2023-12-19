Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has soared by 2.43 in relation to previous closing price of 7.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Last month, leading shallow water driller Borr Drilling reported Q3/2023 results in line with management’s most recent projections and reaffirmed guidance for both 2023 and 2024. Despite the somewhat disappointing terms of the recent debt refinancing, the board of directors approved the initiation of a $0.05 quarterly cash dividend and a $100 million share repurchase program. The jackup market outlook remains strong with management projecting potential undersupply of modern rigs going into 2025. As a result, dayrates are likely to recover further.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.87.

The public float for BORR is 217.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on December 19, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stock saw an increase of 15.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.75% and a quarterly increase of -2.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for BORR’s stock, with a 0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at 11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Equity return is now at value -3.01, with -0.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.