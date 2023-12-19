Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has surge by 0.49relation to previous closing price of 14.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Blue Owl Capital is the second-largest BDC in the industry, with a market cap of $5.8B. The company focuses on middle-market loans and employs a successful first lien strategy. Blue Owl returns a ton of cash to shareholders and the regular distribution may grow going forward.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.21.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for OWL is 443.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OWL on December 19, 2023 was 5.58M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL’s stock has seen a 8.60% increase for the week, with a 6.04% rise in the past month and a 13.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Blue Owl Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.51% for OWL’s stock, with a 21.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OWL Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +8.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw 35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.