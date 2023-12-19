Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock Faces 3.53% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has gone up by 4.16% for the week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month and a -2.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for BXMT’s stock, with a 10.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is above average at 19.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.

The public float for BXMT is 162.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BXMT on December 19, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has surged by 0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 22.39, but the company has seen a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust has been targeted by short sellers due to concerns about the commercial real estate market and high interest rates. The mREIT has maintained stable quarterly dividend distributions since 2015 and currently trades at a 12% discount to book value. Despite its high exposure to office properties, BXMT has strong dividend coverage and will benefit from future interest rate cuts.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.12. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,274 shares at the price of $21.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 144,572 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $48,267 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 485 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 49,103 shares at $10,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.