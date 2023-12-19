Blackstone Inc (BX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for BX is 704.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BX on December 19, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 129.37. However, the company has seen a 11.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that We were previously bullish on Blackstone Inc. stock. However, we are now bearish on it. We detail several reasons why we are downgrading Blackstone Inc. from Buy to Sell.

BX’s Market Performance

Blackstone Inc (BX) has experienced a 11.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.47% rise in the past month, and a 9.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for BX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.64% for BX stock, with a simple moving average of 30.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $95 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.88. In addition, Blackstone Inc saw 72.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Dec 13. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 143,510 shares of Blackstone Inc, valued at $192,337,500 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC, the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc, sale 4,012,101 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC is holding 13,869 shares at $55,690,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Equity return is now at value 24.42, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Inc (BX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.