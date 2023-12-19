Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BIOR is at 0.97.

The public float for BIOR is 22.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BIOR on December 19, 2023 was 505.28K shares.

BIOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) has decreased by -12.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chuck Pedala – LifeSci Advisors Adi Mohanty – CEO Eric d’Esparbes – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Julian Harrison – BTIG John Vandermosten – Zacks Investment Research Operator Greetings and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 earnings call.

BIOR’s Market Performance

BIOR’s stock has fallen by -16.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.75% and a quarterly drop of -42.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.69% for Biora Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for BIOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.17% for the last 200 days.

BIOR Trading at -27.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOR fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2990. In addition, Biora Therapeutics Inc saw -63.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.