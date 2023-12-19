Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNOX is -0.36.

The public float for BNOX is 8.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On December 19, 2023, BNOX’s average trading volume was 3.53M shares.

The stock of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) has increased by 10.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

BNOX’s Market Performance

BNOX’s stock has risen by 9.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.77% and a quarterly rise of 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.18% for Bionomics Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.39% for BNOX’s stock, with a -42.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNOX Trading at -46.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4143. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Equity return is now at value -70.00, with -58.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.