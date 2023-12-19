BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.36 in comparison to its previous close of 77.32, however, the company has experienced a 15.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-19 that Short-term traders treated Bill.com as untouchable in early November. However, Bill.com’s recovery may already be underway as the market anticipates more accommodative monetary policy.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73.

The public float for BILL is 101.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on December 19, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a 15.75% increase in the past week, with a 27.85% rise in the past month, and a -21.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for BILL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.14% for BILL’s stock, with a -14.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILL Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.77. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 2,024 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 8,178 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $137,470 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 12,137 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 88,517 shares at $818,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.