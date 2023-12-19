Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has gone down by -0.40% for the week, with a 43.90% rise in the past month and a -3.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.03% for BYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.23% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -16.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BYND is at 2.33.

The public float for BYND is 60.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 44.70% of that float. The average trading volume for BYND on December 19, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

BYND) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 9.99. However, the company has experienced a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-15 that Beyond Meat grew its business with help from a wave of early adopters. The company lowered prices hoping to stimulate purchases by new customers, but that strategy hasn’t worked so far.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYND Trading at 31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +48.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value -1167.03, with -24.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.