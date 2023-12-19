BCE Inc (BCE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has plunged by -0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 38.69, but the company has seen a -4.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BCE’s subsidiary Bell has acquired 939 spectrum licenses, which will provide it with 100 MHz of 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz cross-band spectrum.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) is above average at 21.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.

The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BCE on December 19, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has seen a -4.56% decrease for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a -4.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for BCE Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.40% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.79% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.86. In addition, BCE Inc saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BCE Inc (BCE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.